Mission BBQ has donated $47,422 to Semper Fi Fund at the restaurant chain's location in Stafford County.
The donation was made possible by customers who purchased an American Heroes Cup there during 2018. The partnership between the Semper Fi Fund and MISSION BBQ began in March 2016, and this year’s donation will add to a total of over $158,000 for the veterans-assistance organization.
“It’s our honor and privilege to Serve and Support such a respected and giving organization like the Semper Fi Fund. Their volunteers, programs, and dedicated efforts have tirelessly supported America’s Heroes,” said Mission BBQ co-founder Steve Newton in a news release.