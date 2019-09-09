Mission BBQ will give first responders a free sandwich on Wednesday in recognition of the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
The restaurant chain, which has locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford County, will offer the deal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to all police, fire and rescue, and other first responders. There will also been a live rendition of the national anthem at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.