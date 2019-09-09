Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ will give first responders a free sandwich on Wednesday in recognition of the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The restaurant chain, which has locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford County, will offer the deal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to all police, fire and rescue, and other first responders. There will also been a live rendition of the national anthem at noon.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

