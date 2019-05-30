Mission BBQ will open its 80th location June 10 in Spotsylvania Crossing Shopping Center on State Route 3.
It will be the 16th location in Virginia for the restaurant known for its traditional American barbecue served with a hefty side of patriotism.
Following company tradition, the new location will host charity nights throughout the week leading up to the grand opening.
Military Appreciation Night will be held from 6–9 p.m. June 7. It will be open to the public, and proceeds from all sales will be donated to the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia. The first 100 people to purchase an American Hero Cup during this event will receive free barbecue for a year.
Private, invitation-only parties will also be held to support the Spotsylvania County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Fire and Rescue Foundation.
Bill Kraus, who’d been a vice president of marketing for Under Armour, and Steve Newton, a regional vice president with Outback Steakhouse, opened the first Mission BBQ in a Baltimore suburb on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, and are expanding throughout the eastern half of the United States. Their plan is to end 2019 with more than 95 locations.
—Cathy Jett