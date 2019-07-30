Devin Pullen believes in the potential healing properties of CBD so much that he recently opened a shop on Main Street selling many variations of the hemp-derived product out of a desire to help others.
“I first got into CBD a few years ago because it changed it my life when I started having anxiety,” said the 21-year-old Culpeper resident. “I was dealing with anxiety so much that I couldn’t even live in life, but once I started taking CBD, the anxiety was gone.”
After attending Liberty High School in Fauquier, Pullen went to work doing landscaping and plumbing with his dad and grandfather. He traveled out west and learned about the possibilities for CBD. Then, on July 1, with support from his family, Pullen opened Momma’s Hemp in downtown Culpeper.
“I thought if CBD could change my life, it could change a whole lot of other people’s lives,” he said.
Pullen named the store for his mother, Jennifer Bright, who has been with him every step of the way. Recently laid off and with a background in customer service, she is the store manager.
Seeing her son suffer was hard.
“We had gone to the ER and doctors,” Bright said. But after her son learned about CBD, she said, “I’ve seen him grow into a happy person,” Bright said. “It’s transformed him into a wonderful person—he wants everyone to experience it.”
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a non-psychoactive compound extracted from hemp that does not cause a “high.” In fact, scientific research shows it to be highly effective in reducing the number of seizures in childhood epilepsy syndromes, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
Misunderstood and criminalized for decades, hemp was made legal nationwide as part of last year’s Farm Bill. In March, Virginia changed the definition of marijuana to mirror federal law.
Now, Virginia allows for “finished” hemp-derived products, such as CBD, as long as they contain no more than 0.3 percent THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. As a result, CBD is seeing a resurgence of interest and investment as entrepreneurs like Pullen take a chance on the ancient plant that traces its history of use to ancient times.
There’s a West Coast feel inside Momma’s Hemp, located at 146 N. Main St., a few doors down from the bail bondman. The color scheme is beachy and the products reminiscent of a California smoke shop.
The store offers more than 50 different CBD products, all legal for those 18 and older, including capsules, truffles, gummies, oils, drinks, chocolate bars, tea, tinctures, lotions, patches and “flower” for smoking.
Marijuana is now legal for recreational use in 11 states plus D.C., and legal for medical use in another 22 states. Pullen said he thinks the plant has been demonized for so long due to legislative influence by big pharmaceutical companies.
“Big Pharma has billions of dollars to support what they’re doing. Why would they want anything else that they can’t control?” he said. “It’s like any other medicine a doctor would tell you to take that big Pharma doesn’t own.”
Pullen, thanks to CBD, said he is now able to control his anxiety.
“I smoke the flower every day,” he said. “A lot of my anxiety comes from not being able to sleep at night, so it helps with that. It just makes your day go by easier. When you see it work, you believe it.”
Pullen warned against buying “fake” CBD products from gas stations or corner stores, saying all of the products at Momma’s Hemp are the most reputable brands, selected based on user reviews and ratings, and how long the manufacturing companies have been in business.
The locally sold selection comes from sellers in California, Colorado or Oregon, where marijuana is legal, he said, and where lab testing is more stringent.
Around back at Momma’s Hemp, Pullen stepped behind the counter of his “flower bar” and opened containers of what looked a lot like marijuana, but is actually CBD.
“We put it on this side because of the whole mix-up that it’s real weed,” he said. “Some people don’t want to come in and look at that—they just want to see lotion.”
The fact that the CBD flower looks like marijuana flower (illegal in Virginia) can pose a problem, Pullen acknowledged, mentioning efforts by Virginia state labs to develop new field tests to help law enforcement officers recognize the difference.
“It will take time for people to accept it,” Pullen said. “For them to accept, oh, he doesn’t have a weed shop down there.”
At Momma’s Hemp, the flower sells for about $40 per eighth of an ounce and is available in various strains. Indica-based CBD aids rest and relaxation while the sativa variety is more uplifting, Pullen said.
He supports full legalization in Virginia, saying CBD is a good starting point. It’s better than the alternative of people dying every day from opioid addiction, Pullen added.
“There are a lot of laws that have to change,” he said. “For things to get better, a lot has to change. The old ways ain’t working no more. It’s been happening—it’s here in Virginia. The change is coming.”
Momma’s Hemp intends to expand its inventory to include clothes made from hemp and other products.
“This is just the beginning,” said Bright. “It’s been great reaching out to people who come in here and say, ‘Ok, tell me about it. I want to experience it.’ It’s been great watching people get excited. Then they come back to purchase again.”
Pullen’s girlfriend, Alondra Tellez, is a sales associate in the shop. She has high hopes.
“I think it’s awesome that he opened this store to get CBD out to the community more and see if it actually helps people,” she said.
Pullen said he didn’t have to meet any special regulations or get any extra permits to open the unique shop.
“You just need a business license and make sure the town accepts that you are able to sell here,” he said.
Earlier this month, Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., the town’s Virginia Main Street program, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of Momma’s Hemp.