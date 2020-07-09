About 600 businesses and nonprofits in the Fredericksburg region received loans of between $150,000 and $10 million from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The Small Business Administration released data Monday about the emergency lending program, which is designed to help businesses keep employees on payrolls during the coronavirus pandemic. The disclosure included the names of about 660,000 small businesses and nonprofit organizations that received at least $150,000 in funding, which accounts for about 15 percent of the loans.
The data does not provide specific dollar amounts for each loan, but it does specify a range: $5 million to $10 million; $2 million to $5 million; $1 million to $2 million; $350,000 to $1 million; and $150,000 to $350,000. Most businesses in the Fredericksburg area that got loans of $150,000 or more received less than $1 million.
Three organizations received between $5 million and $10 million. These were Hilldrup Companies Inc. and Systems Technology Forum Ltd. Both are based in Stafford County. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Spotsylvania County, received a loan in the same range.
Hilldrup retained 500 employees, according to the government data. REC retained 430 and Systems Technology Forum retained 258.
Charles W. McDaniel, Hilldrup’s president and CEO, called the Paycheck Pro Program “a godsend” for many companies, including his own. The government considered his moving and storage company an essential business, but revenues took a nosedive in April, May and June, he said.
Hilldrup decided to cut back on expenses such as equipment and travel, and institute a rolling furlough rather do any layoffs, McDaniel said.
“With that kind of decline, there is no way we could have kept the majority of our employees without the [PPP] funds,” he said. “They have been used to pay wages over the last few months. We are grateful that this program has allowed us to continue.”
There were 17 area loan recipients in the $2 million to $5 million range, including Rappahannock Goodwill Industries Inc., which is based in Spotsylvania and retained 444 employees; Lifecare Medical Transports Inc., which is based in Stafford and retained 400 employees; and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board, which is based in Culpeper and retained 334 employees.
“The receipt of PPP funds came just as Rappahannock Goodwill had to close our stores, which provide the revenue to fund our mission services. The PPP funds have enabled us to continue serving our communities with a range of mission programs and services—including providing free help to people looking for jobs—at a time when those services are in particularly high demand from the individuals we serve,” said Julie E. F. Rettinger, Rappahannock Goodwill’s vice president, branding and chief administrative officer.
About 40 area businesses received loans of between $1 million and $2 million, including a number of health care and medical practices in the region. Among them was the Fredericksburg Emergency Medical Alliance, whose physicians work at Mary Washington Healthcare’s three emergency facilities. Several builders, car dealers and nonprofits such as the Rappahannock Area YMCA also received loans in that range.
The data for the remaining area businesses, organizations and nonprofits that got Paycheck Protection Program loans in the area showed that they received anywhere from $150,000 to $1 million.
A second list of companies showed businesses and nonprofits that received loans of up to $150,000. That list of more than 93,050 organizations across Virginia did not name the companies or the nonprofits, but named the localities.
Nationwide, recipients of the money from the Treasury Department’s Paycheck Protection Program included a broad swath of industries.
Some that were less directly impacted by the pandemic, such as manufacturing and construction, received a greater proportion of the loans than the hard-hit restaurant and hotel sectors. Many law firms and private equity companies also obtained loans.
As of June 30, the PPP program had handed out $521 billion nationwide. The Treasury Department identified just a fraction of the total borrowers Monday, naming only companies that got more than $150,000. Those firms made up less than 15 percent of the nearly 5 million small companies and organizations that received loans.
Economists generally credit the program with helping prevent the job market meltdown from being much worse. Employers added 7.5 million jobs in May and June, a solid increase, though it left the economy with nearly 15 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. The PPP probably drove some of that gain.
Research by Tomaz Cajner, an economist at the Federal Reserve, and seven colleagues found that companies with fewer than 50 workers before the pandemic saw their hiring rise 12 percent in May, while jobs grew just 5 percent in larger firms, suggesting PPP helped fuel rehiring.
But the program was only intended to carry the economy through a short interruption from the pandemic, which is now threatening to have a longer-lasting impact. The Treasury Department initially required the loans to be spent within eight weeks of being received, though that was later extended to 24 weeks.
Many small businesses have already run through their PPP money and still face sharply smaller demand, as consumers remain wary of returning to previous habits of shopping, visiting gyms or eating out. Texas, Florida, California, New York and other states have reversed their reopenings, closing down bars and delaying the onset of indoor dining.
“The biggest issue is that PPP is short-term help,” said Adam Ozimek, chief economist at Upwork, a freelancing platform. “And now we’re dealing with a mid to long-term problem.”
A survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found that as of mid-June, 14 percent of small businesses that borrowed from the PPP expected they would have to lay off some workers when their loan ran out.
The program provided loans of up to $10 million for small businesses to help them recover from the government-ordered shutdowns and revenue losses caused by the virus outbreak. The average loan amount for the entire program was $107,000, according to the Treasury Department.
The loans can be forgiven if businesses mostly use the money to continue paying workers. The program initially was set to expire June 30 but was extended last week to Aug. 8, with $132 billion still available.
The recipients employed 51 million people before the pandemic began, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. That amounts to about 85 percent of all workers at companies with fewer than 500 employees. The government will not know how many of these jobs were actually saved until companies apply to have the loans forgiven, a process that is just beginning.
