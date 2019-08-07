My Place Hotels of America will break ground for a My Place Hotel on Aug. 8 in King George Gateway shopping center in Dahlgren.

It will be the fast-growing chain’s first location in Virginia.

Ron Rivett, My Place’s co-founder and chairman, co-founded Super 8 Motels Inc. in Aberdeen, S.D., in 1974, along with long-time friend Dennis Brown. After selling the Super 8 Motel system in 1993, he envisioned opening a chain of hotels that would offer both short- and long-term stays with modern amenities at an affordable price. The first My Place Hotel opened in Dickinson, N.D., in 2012. Today there are 50 across the country.

—Cathy Jett

