The Fredericksburg area's newest Hardee's location will open at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at 11825 Tidewater Trail.
Operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises will now operate more than 180 Hardee’s locations across Virginia including several others in the region.
The restaurant will feature free wi-fi and offer drive-thru service.
“We’re really excited to bring this newest Hardee’s location to Fredericksburg and surrounding Stafford and Spotsylvania counties,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises.
Operating hours for the Hardee’s are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
This newest location is the 346th Hardee’s operated by Boddie-Noell, which has been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 57 years and is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States.