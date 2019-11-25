Virginia and the governor are celebrating a contract that will bring a “global” information technology company to Spotsylvania County.
Spotsylvania beat out localities in Delaware and Maryland to secure a contract to bring the company, TES, to the county. The company will invest $1.29 million to establish the IT asset disposition center, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
“Companies like TES help strengthen the Commonwealth’s reputation as one of the nation’s largest tech hubs for companies of all sizes,” the governor said in the release. He added that information technology is expected to be a major driver in Virginia’s job growth.
The facility will handle such duties as “data destruction, data center decommissioning, refurbishment, and recycling,” according to the governor’s office.
Established in 2005, TES provides “IT lifecycle services, focused on helping customers manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of information technology assets,” according to the company website. TES has facilities across the globe, which it says allows the company to “annually processes millions of devices across 38 locations in 22 countries.”
“Spotsylvania was an easy decision for us,” TES Chief Commercial Officer Eric Ingebretsen said in an email. “We had a strategic need to be within a few hours drive of Washington, D.C., which obviously opens choices up everywhere from Richmond to Baltimore to Dover.”
He said the company considered such things as the regulatory environment, “pro-business factors,” the workforce and costs.
TES will use the vacant building at 3475 Lee Hill Drive. The spot is in the area between Lansdowne Road and Shannon Airport.
The business could create 25 jobs.
The facility is expected to open in early spring, according to county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.
“Any time we are able to bring new jobs to the county, it’s always a good thing,” said Supervisor Gary Skinner, who represents the Lee Hill District where the new facility is located. “Technology is the future, and we are very pleased that the future is coming to us in Spotsylvania.”
