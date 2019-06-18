Mission BBQ’s new location in Spotsylvania County raised more than $12,000 for first responders and the USO during charity nights in the week leading up to its grand opening June 10.
The restaurant, which is in Spotsylvania Crossing shopping center, is the chain’s 80th location and its 16th in Virginia. As is the tradition with each opening, it donated all sales during the charity nights to organizations chosen by local police and fire departments and the military.
Firefighters Friends and Family Night, an invitation-only event held June 5, raised $2,321 for the Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue Foundation. Police Officers Friends and Family Night, an invitation-only event held June 6, raised $4,696 for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Military Appreciation Night, which was open to the public June 7, raised $5,110 for the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia.
Co-founders Bill Kraus and Steve Newton hosted the grand opening celebration for the restaurant, which is located at 3515 Plank Road.
