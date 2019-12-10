There will be an additional 171,000 square feet of mixed-use space to lease in Stafford County next year.
A March groundbreaking is scheduled for the new Merritt Business Park at Quantico Corporate Center, located on Corporate Drive, just outside the main gates of Marine Corps Base Quantico. The new complex will feature two single-story buildings, zoned for light industrial use.
“This means service providers, such as air conditioning companies and roofers, as well as recreation users, like breweries,” said Shaelyn Mullaney of Merritt Properties leasing and business development. “Being close to Quantico, this also means government contractors.”
Construction of the two buildings is expected to be completed by October.
The property is in a Historically Under-utilized Business Zone. HUBZones, established by the U.S. Small Business Association in 1998, are part of a program that helps small businesses located in distressed areas gain preferential access to federal procurement opportunities.
“A lot of government contractors benefit from this. They will be able to receive certain contracts because they are in that HUBZone,” said Mullaney.
Merritt Properties is headquartered in Baltimore. The company recently completed a similar light industrial project in Prince William County.
—James Scott Baron
