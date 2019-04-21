When Heather Holt opened her Sweet Sheep Candy & Wonder Emporium late on Christmas Eve in downtown Fredericksburg last year, she didn’t have to learn the candy business.
The longtime San Diego resident had already earned what you might call a Ph.D. in chocolate, licorice and taffy when for years she’d operated a similar candy store in the resort city of Big Bear Lake in California.
A mix of happenings a while back found her family looking to change locations and open a new business elsewhere. A countrywide search that valued good schools and business-friendly environments settled first on Virginia and then, more specifically, on Fredericksburg.
Holt found a location she likes at 211 William St., where she has worked to design a store and fixtures that work with the historic look of the building.
“The good news in getting started was that I already knew the candy world from running the other store for so many years,” she said, noting that she already had an inventory of candies and gifts that sell.
Of course, moving across the country means she’s going through a learning process to see what special items customers here might want, whether that’s a particular kind of toffee or baseball-sized jawbreakers.
She notes that one thing she couldn’t control with a late start here was a deadline for Easter candy that came well before she started stocking the store.
“I’ve got a collection of things like Easter eggs, bunnies and other candies connected to Easter,” she said. “But it’s nowhere near what I’ll have next year when I can meet those order deadlines that so long before Easter.”
Ask Holt about what candies she’s finding that Fredericksburg folks favor, and the store owner starts walking about to point out favorites discovered so far.
Like the 60 different flavors of taffy Sweet Sheep offers, or the licorices, some with salt, some with double salt.
In a large showcase are items that come from chocolate royalty, Giambri’s and Gertrude Hawk. And showing up in other parts of the store are Gibraltar’s peppermint or lemon treats and Blackjack molasses sticks and candies.
And that doesn’t even include the barrels and other counters filled with gummy worms, bears and snakes, much-loved favorites like Mary Janes and root beer barrels, Jelly Belly candies by the pound, every flavor of malt ball you could imagine, rock candy on the stick or string and chocolate coins and poker chips Holt is truly proud to offer.
“They’re almost Belgian chocolate quality, and big sellers,” she said, noting that another novelty that people love to try is candy that tastes like violets. Other attention-getters are butter mints, barley pops and a big gummy bear that weighs in at 5 full pounds.
“And if we don’t have a particular type of candy a customer wants, I’m happy to order it if I can,” said Holt, noting that she also tries to price all her wares to make her store a place folks can shop at without breaking the bank.
An example of that: She worked to include candies among the inventory that youngsters can get a handful of for a dollar.
In addition to candy offerings that include so many more types than already noted, the store offers unique sorts of soda pop, coffee, jams and jellies, nuts, beef jerky and gift and novelty items.
She noted that the gift items she will eventually stock, the “Wonder Emporium” part of the establishment, is taking a bit longer to make happen. But she noted that those items will be mixed in downstairs, as well as on a second floor, where space is still available.
Holt said she credits one thing from her earlier business that helps her the most now as a merchant.
“It was all the mistakes I made and learned from with that first store,” she said, especially the idea of starting small and building slowly and the importance of an owner being in a store they run, always.
Holt notes that her daughter, Holly, is helping her in the store, and that a current schedule that sets closing at 6 or 7 p.m. most days (she’s closed Mondays) will expand to include some later hours in the summer.
“I see lots of people out and about downtown and if they are we want to be open for them to come in and see what we have,” she said, “especially in those beautiful summer evenings.”
Oh, and about that name. It started out as “Black Sheep Candy and Mercantile,” then morphed to “Sweet Sheep Candy & Wonder Emporium” to avoid confusion with “Mercantile” just down the street.
“And we thought Sweet Sheep sounded more positive than Black Sheep,” she added.
What could be more important to a candy store’s name than giving customers thinking sweet thoughts?