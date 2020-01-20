Nine Fredericksburg-area craft breweries and three local tourism offices have teamed up to launch the Fredericksburg Beer Trail.
Followers can pick up a passport for the trail at any of the area breweries or visitor centers, or download it at VisitFred.com. It includes a map showing the location and brief description of each brewery, along with some local history, such as the fact that George Washington was fond of dark porter.
The trail includes 6 Bears & Goat Brewing Co., 1781 Brewing Co., Adventure Brewing Co, Barley Naked Brewing Co., Highmark Brewery, Maltese Brewing Co., Red Dragon Brewery, Spencer Devon Brewing and Strangeways Brewing.
Those who make a purchase at a brewery can get their passport stamped. If they collect five stamps, they can pick up one piece of swag at the Fredericksburg, Stafford or Spotsylvania visitors centers. Nine stamps will earn them two swag items, which include such things as a pub glass, bottle opener, key chain or ceramic coaster with the trail’s logo.
“It’s a way to keep track,” said Harry Pagan, co-founder of 1781 Brewing Co. and president of the Fredericksburg Area Brewers organization.
The new trail replaces the Historic Hops Trail, which the area tourism offices had put together without input from the breweries, Pagan said. Fredericksburg Area Brewers, which includes all nine area breweries, spent the last six months meeting with the three area tourism departments to develop the trail.
It is modeled after the Richmond Beer Trail, which has a passport that includes a map and offers limited-edition Richmond Beer Trail gear to followers who get five stamps on their passport.
The new trail has been “really productive” since it launched Jan. 11, according to Pagan.
“Just from the Saturday opening, we had over 15 people complete the trail,” he said. “On Sunday, another 10 completed it.”
The local breweries are no longer part of the Grapes and Grains Trail, which gives those who buy a ticket for $25 a free tasting at five area wineries and A. Smith Bowman Distillery, a 10 percent discount on wine and merchandise, and a commemorative wine glass.
Pagan said most of the people traveling the trail who stopped at the breweries left after getting the free tasting.
