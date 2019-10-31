Ten Fredericksburg-area professionals under the age of 40 will be honored Nov. 7 by the Next Generation of Business Leaders, a program of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The members of the group will be recognized at the eighth annual “Top 10 of the Next Gen” ceremony, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Fredericksburg Branch at 1201 Caroline St.
The 2019 recipients are:
- Amelia Wright: member service representative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
- David McKnight: CEO, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Ethan Shockey: Next Gen pastor, Lifepoint Church
- Jennifer McGovern: associate attorney, Parrish Snead Franklin Simpson, PLC
- Jennifer Sullivan: manager of Examination and Laboratory Services, Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg
- Meaghan Williams: executive director, King George YMCA
- Patrick Church: franchise owner, Malawis Pizza
- Sarah Stelmock: Principal Broker, Nest Realty Fredericksburg
- Simon Watts: MakerLab specialist, Central Rappahannock Regional Library
- Xavier Bates: captain, LifeCare Medical Transports
Tickets for the ceremony are $30, which includes appetizers and two drink tickets. Chamber members will receive a $10 discount. People can register online at fxbgchamber.org.
