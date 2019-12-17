The Next Generation of Business Leaders, a program of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, has selected 10 Fredericksburg-area professionals age 40 and under for its annual “Top 10 of the Next Gen.”

The award honors individuals who are emerging as leaders who excel in the business environment, have a passion for community and are innovative in their approach.

This year’s winners are:

  • Amelia Wright; member service representative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
  • David McKnight; CEO, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • Ethan Shockey; Next Gen pastor, Lifepoint Church
  • Jennifer McGovern; associate attorney, Parrish Snead Franklin Simpson, PLC
  • Jennifer Sullivan; manager of Examination and Laboratory Services, Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg
  • Meaghan Williams; executive director, King George YMCA
  • Patrick Church; franchise owner, Malawi’s Pizza
  • Sarah Stelmock; principal broker, Nest Realty Fredericksburg
  • Simon Watts; MakerLab specialist, Central Rappahannock Regional Library
  • Xavier Bates; captain, LifeCare Medical Transports

