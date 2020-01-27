The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals group has officially changed its name from the Next Generation of Business Leaders to the Chamber’s Network of Young Professionals.

“Having a new image is a great way to showcase that we are more than just another networking group,” Grace Draper, who chairs the CNYP Advisory Committee, said in a news release.

“CNYP is committed to developing young leaders professionally and giving back to our community. We have a lot of new events planned this year to switch things up and reach a wider audience,” she added.

CNYP offers quarterly volunteer events, mid-week motivation luncheons and numerous opportunities to network with other ambitious young professionals in the community.

Membership for Chamber members or employees between the ages of 21 and 40 is free. For others, the annual fee is $50. To join, contact Kyle Pfohl, the Chamber’s Member Services Coordinator and CNYP Program Lead at kpfohl@fxbgchamber.org or 540/373-9400.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments