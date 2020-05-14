Customers longing to finally get a professional haircut at The Barber Shop & Company at Cosner’s Corner will have to make an appointment, now that restrictions in place for nearly two months are starting to ease.
That’s just one of a number of changes that the formerly walk-in business has had to make in order to comply with Phase I of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia guidelines for nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. They go into effect this Friday.
“I have to close down my waiting area because we’re not allowed to have a waiting area, hence the appointments,” manager Mary Hoover said Wednesday. “I have to hire a receptionist.
“I hope it works out. He’s going to be doing our cleaning between customers so we can keep rolling.”
Hoover and eight other barbers work at the Spotsylvania County shop on alternating days. She’s hung clear plastic shower curtains between each of their chairs to create barriers, and she and her staff searched local stores for cleaning supplies because each chair has to disinfected before the next customer can sit in it.
Staff will have to wear masks and gloves, and can only do haircuts. Shaves, beard trims and anything else facial aren’t allowed under Phase I.
“We’re asking that customers wear a face mask. We can understand if children can’t,” Hoover said. “It’s going to be different.”
The new normal under Phase I means that in most places in Virginia, barber shops and hair salons can open to provide limited services, retailers can allow up to 10 customers in at a time, restaurants can serve diners at their outdoor patios and farmers markets can let shoppers point to the produce they want to buy, but not touch it.
Campgrounds can open, but their public gathering spaces must remain closed. Fitness centers must remain closed, although they can offer exercise opportunities outside.
Restrictions won’t be eased in Northern Virginia until at least May 29 because of a high rate of COVID-19 cases compared with the rest of the state.
RETAILERS
Spotsylvania Towne Centre remained open with reduced hours after Northam’s initial round of restrictions in March, although some stores suspended operations. The mall is resuming what it calls “additional in-store/in-person operations” Friday, and will now be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
“During the initial days and weeks ahead, it is suggested that patrons call or check online for the hours of operations of individual stores,” said Cafaro Co. spokesman Joe Bell.
He added that the mall has installed new signs and physical barriers to encourage social distancing and other healthy behaviors, and intensified its cleaning practices. Many mall retailers are offering “Mall to Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances. A list of merchants and their phone numbers is available on the mall’s website, spotsylvaniatownecentre.com/directory.
Chalk N More owner Tracee Fisher said she’s going to reopen her teacher supply and educational toy store in the Central Park shopping center with limited hours beginning Friday to see how it works out.
She has been getting five to 10 calls a day for pickup and delivery, although she said she’s occasionally opened the store for people who had cabin fever and noticed she was inside when they drove by.
“Children love to come here because there are so many items that they can play with and they can touch,” she said.
Fisher said that will still be allowed, but customers will be asked to wear a mask and gloves, which she will make available along with hand sanitizer.
She said complying with the Phase I regulations about social distancing will be easy because the store generally has fewer than 10 customers at a time.
“We miss that community interaction,” Fisher said.
Gabriel Pons said he and his wife, Scarlett, decided not to open their Ponshop in downtown Fredericksburg just yet.
Online sales of fine art, ceramics, handmade jewelry and accessories have remained strong, so they’ll continue to use the store for curbside pickup and appointments for curated artwork shopping, he said.
“For Scarlett and me, our biggest question is how do we return to the community aspect of the community at this time?” Pons said. “We feel that it will still take some time before we return to that.”
Their business is staying afloat even though the dynamics have changed, he said. Although customers are no longer coming in the shop to browse, his wife is getting enough online orders to keep her busy, and he has commissions to create murals, especially after he did one for Sunken Well Tavern.
Pons canceled his summer art camps because they aren’t allowed under Phase I, but he plans to continue his online art classes through the summer.
“I did a dry run through the month of April,” he said. “We had a good roster of students for both the kids drawing and the comic book classes.”
The date for reopening the store remains unknown, he said.
“It will be a new normal,” Pons said. “In a perfect world, it will be in the fall, but I have a feeling that when we do open our doors again, the format of the store will have to change to accommodate all these new parameters.”
RESTAURANTS
Many restaurants in the region were hustling this week to come up with plans to do what Northam’s Phase 1 allows: serving guests outdoors, though at 50 percent of capacity, with stringent protocols for sanitation and social distancing.
At Amy’s Café, which has a large outdoor seating section for guests, executive chef Sean Lucas said the Falmouth restaurant’s staff is working hard to comply with the guidelines and to keep customers safe.
“We’re looking at using paper plates and plastic silverware, which can be thrown away after being used, and things like ketchup and mustard packets,” he said.
Lucas’ staff is coming up with a plan to control and supervise the flow of guests coming to eat at the café.
“We don’t want people wandering around and bunching up, so we will have staff helping to control the flow of customers,” he said.
All staff members will wear face masks and will change gloves every time they go in or out of the restaurant, Lucas said.
He said tables have been spaced 10 feet apart, with parties limited to six customers at chairs positioned well apart from each other and the 50 percent capacity limitations strictly observed.
“Because breakfast is a big thing here, we’re considering doing reservations only,” he said. “It would give us some control of how many folks are coming in at any given time.”
The restaurant has been operating throughout the pandemic, doing curbside pickup, which will continue. Lucas said one or two employees will be doing nothing but wiping down and sanitizing tables and spaces while customers are there.
“We will have a company coming in to power-wash and sanitize all the tables, chairs and the building at the end of each day,” he said.
Luigi Castiglia’s staff is doing many of the same things at Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Fredericksburg.
“We’re going to open to serve customers Friday” at tables on the sidewalk at the restaurant, he said, as well as in the upstairs rooftop lounge.
“We’ve got to stick to that 50 percent occupancy, and we’re making sure we have guidelines to make that happen,” said Castiglia. “We expect to have some of our staff guiding customers and monitoring people as they go up and down to the rooftop and doing sanitation everywhere.”
He added that he and his staff have been working closely with Fredericksburg’s economic development staffers to make sure their seating and plans meet state guidelines.
“We’re just glad to be able to get customers back eating at our restaurant,” he said.
Like most restaurants still operating, Castiglia said the restaurant will continue to do curbside takeout and some deliveries, but noted that adding outdoor and rooftop dining will help bring one more piece to the restaurant’s business.
Bill Freehling, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, said he and his staff have been doing all they can to help restaurants in the city become familiar with the governor’s guidelines for Phase I service.
“A lot of this for restaurants depends on what physical spaces they have available to them,” Freehling said, noting that a restaurant like J. Brian’s Tap Room has a patio and a backyard, while others like Castiglia’s and Vivify Burger & Lounge have rooftop spaces.
“Most restaurants will probably be able to expand a little bit beyond the takeout and delivery, while for others with limited space it may be challenging,” Freehling said. “It’s really a case-by-case decision and for each, it will be an economic decision.”
At Firebirds Wood Fired Grill at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, a spokesperson said opening just a few tables wasn’t worth the effort.
“We only have seven tables, so it didn’t make sense to open half of those up to serve customers,” she said. “We originally were, but only being able to open three or four of them didn’t seem worth it. We’re going to stick with food to go.”
CAMPGROUNDS
Campgrounds, both public and private, have guidelines listed in Northam’s Phase I protocols. Privately operated facilities, such as Aquia Pines Camp Resort in Stafford County, have guidelines in the new protocols that many have already been using, said owner Everett Lovell.
Those include keeping most campsites and RVs 20 feet apart, having customer-facing employees wear face masks, encouraging visitors to use face masks and keeping common areas such as pavilions, gazebos and picnic areas closed.
Lovell said the campground, which has been in business for 45 years and was allowed to continue operating, hasn’t had problems because staff has used common sense approaches all along.
“For years, we’ve used bleach-based disinfectants, because they’re very effective,” he said. “They also happen to work very well on this virus.”
Lovell noted that even though the campground has been open, business has been down.
“People aren’t traveling around like they would typically do, so our business has suffered greatly,” he said.
Virginia State Parks are working toward a goal of reopening campgrounds in time for Memorial Day weekend. As part of his reopening plan, Northam announced that while state parks remained open for day use, overnight facilities will open following a phased approach beginning with park campgrounds.
Restrooms and campground bathhouses will open beginning May 21. Other park facilities—including camp stores, museums, picnic shelters and visitor centers—will remain closed.
“It’s with an abundance of caution that we take this step toward becoming fully operational. The safety of our guests and staff remain our highest priority,” said Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Clyde Cristman. “Thank you to our park visitors for continuing to adhere to social distancing guidelines and limiting group gatherings to 10 or fewer.”
Guests should check the individual park’s website before their visit for the latest updates.
For the most up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks, visit dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/covid-19-update.
