O’Reilly Auto Parts will hold a grand opening Sept. 11–24 for its new store at 10032 Arnold's Corner Court in King George County.
The celebration will include a customer appreciation day from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21. Store Manager Laura Brochu will present a $200 check to Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank on behalf of the entire company.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. It serves both the do-it-yourself and professional markets. Founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, the company operates more than 5,300 stores in the United States.