Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following recent lease transactions in the Fredericksburg area for the month of October:
IDX Virginia leased 46,530 square feet in McK Business Park at 3010 Mine Rd. in Spotsylvania County, VA. Virgil Nelson, CCIM and Wilson H. Greenlaw, Jr., CCIM handled the lease negotiations.
Parsons Service Company renewed and expanded their lease to 19,380 square feet in Jackson Square Business Park on Carr Dr. in Spotsylvania County, VA. Jamie Scully, Sharon Schmidt & Chris Russotti handled the lease negotiations.
Hard Times Cafe renewed its lease of 14,246 square feet in Four Mile Fork Shopping Center at 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Spotsylvania County, VA. Jamie A. Scully, CCIM handled the lease negotiations.
Otis Elevator Co. renewed its lease of 9,900 square feet at 9712 Gunston Cove Rd. in Lorton, VA. Chris Russotti and Jamie A. Scully, CCIM handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
All In Solutions leased 3,660 square feet in Plank Road Plaza at 3940 Plank Rd. in Spotsylvania County, VA. Sharon E. Schmidt handled the lease negotiations.
The Hertz Corp. leased 1,600 square feet in North Stafford Plaza at 263 Garrisonville Rd. in Stafford County, VA. Berkley Mitchell and Sharon E. Schmidt handled the lease negotiations.
Da Ma Coffee & Tea leased 1,500 square feet in Fred II Warehouses at 4900-4936 Trade Center Dr. in Spotsylvania County, VA. Virgil Nelson, CCIM handled the lease negotiations.
ACI Federal leased 1,385 square feet at 500 Lafayette Blvd. in the City of Fredericksburg, VA. Chris Russotti and Jamie A. Scully, CCIM handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the tenant and Joby Saliceti and Wilson H. Greenlaw, Jr., CCIM represented the landlord.
