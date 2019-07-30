The owner of the busy Off Leash K9 Training franchise in Stafford County has just opened a second location in downtown Fredericksburg.
Joseph Zitzelberger decided that he needed the space at 807 Caroline St. so customers wouldn’t have to wait so long for their dog to be trained, said Brent Hedge, one of his nine trainers. Hedge said that the wait time at the Stafford location has been around six weeks for lessons in such things as basic obedience and up to three months for the two-week board-and-train program.
Off-Leash K9 Training specializes in basic and advanced obedience (on- and off-leash), behavioral modification, therapy dog training, tracking, search and rescue, and detection.
The Stafford location has trained more than 2,000 dogs since it opened in 2016.
—Cathy Jett