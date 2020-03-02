Omega Protein announced Monday that it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Houston to Reedville following a major renovation and reinvestment in its Virginia plant.
“Moving our headquarters to Reedville is part of our long-term commitment to Virginia and the region,” Bret Scholtes, CEO of Omega Protein, said in a news release. “We’re proud of our long history here, and this move ensures that we will be active members of the community for years to come.”
Omega’s plant processes menhaden into fish oil for nutritional supplements and fish meal for industrial aquaculture operations.
The company said it invested $1.3 million to refurbish a historic building on the property to serve as the new headquarters. The building was built in the 1930s and served as the headquarters of an earlier fishing operation, the J. Howard Smith Co.
The move means the chief executive officer and other senior-level Omega Protein executives are now based in Reedville, along with members of the sales, marketing, customer support, and planning teams, the company said.
Omega is one of the Northern Neck’s largest employers, with 260 workers and over $20 million in payroll and benefits. It is a division of Cooke Inc., a fishery company based in New Brunswick, Canada.
—Staff report
