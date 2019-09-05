REEDVILLE—Omega Protein’s Atlantic menhaden fishery has been certified as sustainable under Marine Stewardship Council standards.

The certification this week comes after a final approval by an independent adjudicator and successfully ends a two-year effort by Omega Protein.

A news release by Omega Protein noted that independent auditor SAI Global recommended the menhaden fishery be certified in March following a review based on 28 standards that measure the sustainability of the stock, efforts to minimize environmental impacts and the effectiveness of its management.

Several environmental groups challenged the certification and an independent adjudicator was hired to resolve the dispute. The adjudicator rejected most of the challenges in July while requesting clarifying language from SAI Global. The adjudicator approved the language this week, officially certifying the fishery as sustainable.

Menhaden, which travel in schools up and down the coast, are used as bait by watermen and also rendered by Omega’s Reedville plant to make fish oil supplements and other products.

—Staff report

