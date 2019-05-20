Orange Downtown Alliance will hold a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, for its office's new location in the former Alcova Mortgage space at 113 Chapman St.
“We’ve been in the location for a while,” Charlotte Cole, ODA’s new director, said in an article that ran in The Free Lance–Star March 31. “While it’s on West Main, it’s on the second floor, and it’s a little challenging to get to for our stakeholders. We wanted to be in a street-level property not destined for retail.”
The ceremony will be followed by the ODA's first "Merchant Mingle" at 6 p.m. at the new location. It is open to business owners and managers.
ODA is a member of Virginia Main Street and Main Street America. Its main mission, according to its website, "is to encourage community involvement and economic growth, develop strong partnerships, host local events and promote the town of Orange to help create a strong model of sustainable growth and a prosperous community in which to live, work, and visit."