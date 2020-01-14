The University of Mary Washington’s Panera Bread location opened Monday on the second floor of the University Center, and is serving students, other members of the campus community and local residents.
The space formerly housed Qdoba and Jamba Juice.
“The opening has been great,” said Rose Benedict, Campus Dining’s marketing coordinator, in a news release.
UMW’s location will feature most of Panera’s standard menu, as well as several new recipes.
Serving hours at Panera Bread will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m. Menus and nutritional information can be found on the Campus Dining website, umw.sodexomyway.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.