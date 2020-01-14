Panera

The new Panera Bread at the University of Mary Washington is open to both the campus community and local residents.

The University of Mary Washington’s Panera Bread location opened Monday on the second floor of the University Center, and is serving students, other members of the campus community and local residents.

The space formerly housed Qdoba and Jamba Juice.

“The opening has been great,” said Rose Benedict, Campus Dining’s marketing coordinator, in a news release.

UMW’s location will feature most of Panera’s standard menu, as well as several new recipes. 

Serving hours at Panera Bread will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m. Menus and nutritional information can be found on the Campus Dining website, umw.sodexomyway.com.

Get our FredBiz Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments