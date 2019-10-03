The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association and the Parade of Homes recognized 20 Fredericksburg builders, 24 new construction and remodeled homes, and three local communities in the judging for the 2019 Best of Parade Awards.
The parade is being held this weekend and next weekend. More information is available at fredparade.com.
The winners are:
- Single Family Home Under $400,000: Foundation Homes
- Single Family Home $400,000-$599,999 (furnished): Quality Built Homes
- Single Family Home $400,000-$599,999 (unfurnished): Built Right Homes
- Single Family Home $600,000-$799,999 (furnished): Atlantic Builders
- Single Family Home $600,000-$799,999 (unfurnished): Aaronal Homes
- Single Family Home $800,000-$999,999 (furnished): Simply Home
- Single Family Home $800,000-$999,999 (unfurnished): Teakwood Enterprises
- Single Family Home $1,000,000-$1,499,999: K. Hovnanian Homes
- Single Family Home Over $1,500,000: Steady Homes Design & Build
- Townhome: Drees Homes Active Adult Home: Cornerstone Homes
- Remodel Project: Steady Homes Design & Build
- Mid-Size Community: Estates of Buckingham
- Large Community: Thorburn Estates
- Multi-Use Community: New Post on the Rappahannock.
The Fredericksburg’s Favorite House online voting contest:
- Single Family Home Under $400,000: Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity
- Single Family Home $400,000-$599,999 (furnished home): Quality Built Homes
- Single Family Home $400,000-$599,999 (unfurnished): Dannex Construction
- Single Family Home $600,000-$799,999 (furnished): LENNAR
- Single Family Home $600,000-$799,999 (unfurnished): Aaronal Homes
- Single Family Home $800,000-$999,999 (furnished): J. Hall Homes, Inc.
- Single Family Home $800,000-$999,999 (unfurnished): Teakwood Enterprises
- Single Family Home $1,000,000-$1,499,999: Simply Home
- Single Family Home Over $1,500,000: Steady Homes Design & Build
- Townhome: Tricord Homes
- Active Adult Home: LENNAR
- Remodel Project: Steady Homes Design & Build
- Mid-Size Community: Estates of Buckingham
- Large Community: Thorburn Estates
- Multi-Use Community: New Post on the Rappahannock
2019 FAAR Realtors Choice Awards:
- Single Family Home Under $400,000: Foundation Homes
- Single Family Home $400,000-$599,999 (furnished): Quality Built Homes
- Single Family Home $400,000-$599,999 (unfurnished): Built Right Homes
- Single Family Home $600,000-$799,999 (furnished): LENNAR
- Single Family Home $600,000-$799,999 (unfurnished): Aaronal Homes
- Single Family Home $800,000-$999,999 (furnished): Simply Home
- Single Family Home $800,000-$999,999 (unfurnished): Teakwood Enterprises
- Single Family Home $1,000,000-$1,499,999: Simply Home
- Single Family Home Over $1,500,000: Steady Homes Design & Build
- Townhome: Tricord Homes
- Active Adult Home: LENNAR
- Remodel Project: Steady Homes Design & Build
- Mid-Size Community: Estates of Buckingham
- Large Community: Thorburn Estates
- Multi-Use Community: New Post on the Rappahannock
2019 Chairman’s Choice Awards:
- Drees Homes
- Dannex Construction
- Republic Home Builders
- Steady Homes Design & Build
- Charleston Company Homebuilders
- Piccard Homes
The Pinnacle Builder Award:
Republic Home Builders
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.