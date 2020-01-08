Stage Stores will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 for positions at the Peebles in King George County, which will be converted to a Gordmans off-price store March 3.
The Peebles at 16425 Merchants Lane is one of nine in Virginia that the Houston-based company is rebranding as Gordmans, a chain it bought out of bankruptcy in 2017 with the goal of turning into an “off-price” retailer like Marshalls, Ross or TJ Maxx.
A variety of positions will be available, including store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more. Interested candidates should apply first at gordmans.com/careers.
Stage Stores announced that it will convert all of its stores to the off-price model in February, and expects to operate approximately 700 predominantly small-market Gordmans off-price stores by the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Besides Peebles and Gordmans, it owns Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage specialty department stores.
—Cathy Jett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.