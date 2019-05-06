The Pet Valu store in Eagle Village Shopping Center in Fredericksburg will donate proceeds collected from its $10 self-serve dog-wash stations this Saturday and Sunday to the Animal Cancer Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer in both pets and people.
Approximately 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs and cats annually, according to the nonprofit organization.
Pet Valu's annual “Come Clean for Cancer” fundraiser has raised more than $165,000 at its more than 300 locations nationwide since its inception in 2014. Last year alone, it raised more than $60,000 for ACF.