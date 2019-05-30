Roxbury Farm & Garden Center, a Fredericksburg institution for 90 years, will be open for its last full day on Saturday.
Customers will be treated to a free concert by Jamaican artist Koolant Brown from 3–6 p.m.
Roxbury will then be open on a limited basis until June 29, when it closes for good.
The popular independent business at the corner of Lafayette Boulevard and Jackson Street in downtown Fredericksburg got its start as Roxbury Mills in 1929 when A. L. Brulle moved his business from the Roxbury mill at Thornburg to Fredericksburg.
Longtime general manager Andy Lynn said that sales have slowly declined ever since the recession hit in 2008. Not only is it facing more competition than ever at a time when fewer people have big lawns and backyard gardens, but big developers have largely replaced the small local developers who’d buy grass seed and other supplies at Roxbury. Last year’s unseasonably cold spring weather and record rainfall also took a toll.