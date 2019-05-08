Rappahannock Goodwill President & CEO Donnie Tolson will retire Sept. 4.
He joined Rappahannock Goodwill Industries in 2010 and served as chief administrative officer and chief financial officer until he was selected for his current role beginning Jan. 1, 2016. He had retired from Goodwill Industries International (GII) after serving in a variety of capacities including senior vice president, member services and development, from 1976 to 2003.
After joining Rappahannock Goodwill, Tolson helped guide the organization through a period of growth, including the purchase and repurposing of the former Gallahan’s Furniture store in Spotsylvania County into the Goodwill Community Resource Center. Under his leadership, the organization is in the third year of a five-year strategic plan that focuses on creating jobs, building relationships with businesses, transitioning individuals to jobs outside Goodwill, and providing training not available elsewhere.
“I was fascinated from the start by Goodwill’s business model, which is to earn money through social enterprise—our stores—that is then applied to our charitable purpose of putting folks to work. I later became enamored of the mission, and since 1976 I’ve never looked back,” Tolson said in a news release.
“The Rappahannock Goodwill Board of Directors is grateful to Donnie for his service and appreciative of all of his efforts to move the organization forward,” said Bruce Barnett, RGI Board chair.
—Staff report