Mid South Building Supply, Inc. renewed their lease of 36,300 square feet of industrial space at Longwood Two, 11001 Houser Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA. Virgil Nelson, CCIM handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
Bio-Medical Applications of Virginia, Inc. renewed their lease of 7,514 square feet of office space at 7001 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville, VA. Andy Dallas handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. renewed their lease of 6,357 square feet of office space at 17021 Combs Drive in King George County, VA. Jamie Scully, CCIM and Christopher Russotti handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
Tiny House Building Company, LLC renewed their lease of 6,318 square feet of industrial space at Longwood Two, 11001 Houser Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA. Virgil Nelson, CCIM handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
Rey Azteca leased 4,803 square feet of retail space at Eagle Village, 1245 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in the City of Fredericksburg, VA. James Ashby IV and Virgil Nelson, CCIM handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
COX Enterprises, Inc. renewed their lease of 1,699 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Westwood, 1931 Plan Road in Fredericksburg, VA. Chris Russotti and Jamie Scully, CCIM handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
