A regional Build Virginia meeting to discuss the development of the skilled trades workforce in the Northern Virginia region will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Germanna Community College Fredericksburg Center for Advanced Technology, 1325 Central Park Blvd.
Attendees will have the chance to hear from and collaborate with Megan Healy, Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief workforce development advisor and members of the Build Virginia Advisory Board.
Build Virginia is an initiative that helps connect workers throughout the Commonwealth with training and employment opportunities in the skilled trades, including ship building, construction and advanced manufacturing. Its website, build.virginia.gov, includes current job postings and information about industry-recognized training programs, registered apprenticeships, and other relevant workforce development resources such as Germanna Community College’s Engineering Electrical Concentration program.
The free program will begin with registration and a light complimentary breakfast. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/build-virginia-regional-meeting-fredericksburg-tickets-60728201686.
—Cathy Jett