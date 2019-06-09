Cheeburger Cheeburger in Spotsylvania Village Towne Centre will re-open soon with a new look and a new franchisee.
Kevin Fulwider, who used to own the Quaker Steak & Lube in Central Park, has taken over the franchise for the a ’50s-style, fast-casual restaurant and is giving it an updated diner look with a checkered floor and television screens on walls repainted bluish-gray. It will also have a bar and an outdoor patio. The work is expected to be completed by the end of June or mid-July at the latest.
“The brand decided it needed a newer franchisee, and I had the opportunity to take it over,” he said. “I really want to create a place for families.”
Fulwider said that he plans for it to be event-driven, like Quaker Steak & Lube was. Children will get to eat for free and watch Disney movies on Tuesdays, and there will be family karaoke on Thursdays. He’s also hired 1st Choice Entertainment with deejay Cathy Lynn, a Thunder 104.5 radio host, to provide a mix of live entertainment on weekends that will include comedy acts.
Cheeburger Cheeburger’s burger-centric menu will be expanded to include such items as bison burgers and seasonal specialties not on the regular menu. Some food comes from local farms, he said.
Fulwider said that he bought the rights to the franchise for the Spotsylvania location for the remainder of the year, and will eventually change it to a different concept. He said that he made the purchase because he liked the location, which is across the parking lot from Paragon Village 12, and the way the restaurant was set up.
“It fit what we wanted to do and pull off,” he said.
His new concept will feature the same foods, although he may expand the menu. And, unlike the old Saturday Night Live sketch, regulars who want a Coke instead of a Pepsi won’t be greeted with the retort, “No Coke! Pepsi!”
“We will have a two-liter Coke for them,” Fulwider said. “My whole motto is, ‘If we can do it, we will do it if we can pull it together for them.’ ”
Fulwider has been in the restaurant business for years and owned several Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants in Virginia until the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and he had to close his locations. TravelCenters of America acquired the chain after the filing, and Fulwider said that he’s considering becoming a franchisee again and opening a Quaker Steak & Lube in the old location at 1300 Central Park Blvd. in a year or so.
“It would most likely be the cheapest route to go,” he said.