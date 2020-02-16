In his 39 years as a Southern Baptist minister, Michael Faulkner focused mainly on feeding the Christian spirit of his parishioners.
These days, as the owner and pit master of Team Carolina BBQ, he’s shifted that focus to feeding the appetites of customers who come for his pulled pork, ribs, brisket and wings.
That happens at the restaurant he and his team opened last June at 7094 Fredericksburg Turnpike in Caroline County, as well as at events the business caters around the region.
Faulkner, who grew up in Clover, S.C., said barbecue was as much a part of his life as warm summer nights and vacation Bible school.
He grew up eating good barbecue and brisket, fixed by his father and grandfather, and started cooking his own as a teen. Through the years, he has tasted and experimented his way through all different sorts of barbecue techniques, from North Carolina to Kansas City, with a little Texas and Memphis thrown in.
“I’ve never not barbecued since I was 14,” he said, “and from 14 to 60 is a pretty long time.”
At first, he made all sorts of barbecued meats for his family and friends. Becoming a minister, where he served most recently at a church in Woodbridge, provided plenty of chances to barbecue for his parishioners.
His barbecuing took on a more serious tone about seven years ago when he and his family began catering events as a sideline to his ministering job.
As his retirement from the ministry got closer, Faulkner and his family started thinking about the next chapter in their lives. The entrepreneur who likes the term “pit master” knew he wanted to find a brick-and-mortar spot to both sell his barbecue directly to customers, and to serve as a base for a catering business that now does jobs from Woodbridge to Petersburg.
“Because this is a second chapter in my professional life, I wanted to find a place that had a low enough cost so I would be OK to lose it all if things didn’t work out,” he said, noting that the price for the restaurant in Caroline fit that bill, though it had all the space and facilities needed.
“A lot of different restaurants have operated here over the years, and it’s working well for us,” he said, noting that Caroline officials told him it was “the oldest licensed restaurant in the county, built in 1932.”
Faulkner said it took him some time to learn the business side of operating a restaurant—things like permitting and food safety standards.
But he didn’t have to start from square one on the methods, sauces and types of barbecue he was going to offer, as that’s something he’s been working on perfecting for decades.
“My barbecue is a Lexington, North Carolina, type—a red, vinegar-based sauce,” he said.
Faulkner mainly cooks over hickory, and he said his ribs are more Memphis style.
“And our brisket is Texas—salt and pepper,” he said, which he cooks over post oak. He said he smokes between 100 and 350 pounds on a given day. The exact amount is decided by upcoming catering gigs.
“Time and temperature are critical,” he said. “I’ve found that you really have to give it 18 hours. Rush and it will catch up with you on taste and texture. It’s why our days often begin at 4:30 a.m.”
His latest cooker cost him $12,000, and can cook 500 pounds at a time. Because he doesn’t reheat any of the meat he serves, being open Thursday through Sunday means he and his staff cook Wednesday to Sunday.
Faulkner—who’s joined in his business by wife Terri and son Jacob, a trained chef—said they used his mother’s and grandmother’s recipes to create the homemade mac and cheese, coleslaw and other offerings.
He said he provides intentionally large portions, to give customers their money’s worth, and he recommends that people call to reserve their orders, even if they’re eating in.
“On busy weekends, we’ll sell out before closing, so it’s a good idea to call ahead,” he said.
But those who don’t call ahead might still be drawn in for a meal by the distinctive smell of hickory- and oak-cooked meat.
“They’ll drive by and catch the smell, saying when they come in that the wood got them,” he said.
Before they thought about opening a restaurant, Faulkner’s family took part in some barbecue competitions. That’s where they came up with the Team Carolina BBQ name.
“It’s really expensive to do that, as you’ll spend thousands to win a $500 prize,” he said, so they decided to “compete every day” in the restaurant business.
“It’s a lot of planning and a lot of hard work,” said Faulkner. “If you’re not prepared to really labor, this business isn’t for you. You have to have passion for it, and we do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.