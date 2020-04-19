A 4-acre tract fronting Fall Hill Avenue has been rezoned for a SpringHill Suites and a restaurant.
Fredericksburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve rezoning the vacant lot near Volvo Cars Fredericksburg and Valor West townhouses and apartments as Planned Development-Commercial. It had been rezoned Commercial Highway in 2016 when there were plans to develop it for automotive sales.
PD-C zoning permits hotel, commercial, retail and restaurant uses. PrimeCore Fall Hill Hospitality, a subsidiary of HFL, Corp. in State College, Pa., intends to build a five-story, 105-room SpringHill Suites on the property and a 4,625 square-foot fast food restaurant with a drive-thru.
SpringHill Suites are operated by Marriott International, and are geared toward the upper-moderate lodging segment of the hospitality industry. This would be the chain’s first location in the Fredericksburg area, although there are several in Northern Virginia and the Richmond area.
The restaurant hasn’t been determined, but PrimeCore has proffered to construct a 100-foot taper along Fall Hill Avenue approaching Briscoe Lane if it’s built. The taper would have to be completed before the city would issue a certificate of occupancy for the restaurant.
According to an economic analysis, the proposed development would have an annual real estate tax bill of $109,883 at full build-out, with annual gross revenue of $451,500 based on all revenue streams from the development. The hotel use and proposed commercial space would directly employ 54 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.