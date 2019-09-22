IT HAS taken me six decades, but I have accepted something recently that perhaps you also might need to accept.
When people show you who they are by their actions and words, believe them.
So many times in our workplaces, homes, communities and friend groups, people say or do things that are unkind. But we make excuses for them, saying things like, “He’s having a rough day,” or, “He didn’t mean that.” You might hear: “I know he shouldn’t be saying/doing this, but he’s so valuable to our team that I cannot do anything about him.”
Well, I’ve decided that he probably is not just having a rough day, especially when it is his behavior most days, if not every day. And he probably did mean what he said, if he tends to say things like that often. What about when he’s so valuable to the team? Have you considered the negative impact this “valuable” guy is having on his co-workers? Perhaps you’ve noticed his unit has higher turnover than most in your organization? There’s a reason why. Toxic people should not be allowed to ruin their colleagues’ days, but we see if often. No one is that valuable. Trust me.
In my career, I’ve seen many people get away with bad behavior. Why do we put up with it?
I’ve also seen this behavior in families. Sometimes it’s the adult doing these kinds of things, but other times it’s the children. If there are two adults in the household, and especially if they are in a committed relationship, I hope that the one observing the inappropriate behavior will call out the other. If the other continues—depending on how damaging it is to others in the home—we will probably see a dissolution of the relationship.
What about when a child is out of bounds with his or her behavior? That’s on the parents. My experience is that kids typically stay within the boundaries when they are made clear, and when the child knows there will be negative ramifications if they do not. Both parts of this equation are important. One will not be successful without the other.
Many of us do volunteer work. Whether it’s a faith-based organization, a service organization, or a nonprofit for which we have a passion, we deserve to be treated with respect. When we are not treated well, we have essentially three choices. First, we can ignore the behavior, shaking our head and wondering why the person thinks it’s OK to act this way. This is called conflict avoidance, and most of us will eschew this option.
Second, we can walk away from the volunteer work. There are many opportunities to serve others. We are not beholden to continue to volunteer in environments that give us headaches or ulcers. Some people will choose this option, depriving both themselves and the organization for which they have a passion. But mentally, emotionally and physically, they see this as the best alternative.
Lastly, and the one few of us will ever select, is confronting the behavior. Recently I was in a meeting and a couple of people were acting out. Afterwards, one of them approached me, acting like what had happened was no big deal. I paused briefly, and then told him that when people show me who they are, I’m going to believe them, and that he had showed me. He stood there, mouth agape, before saying something positive about the way I handled the meeting. I replied, “Thank you,” and walked away. I’m old and fed up with these attitudes and bad behaviors, and I’ve decided I’m going to do my part to address them.
Please stop making excuses for people in your life who act like jerks. Getting away with snarky comments empowers them. Let’s stop them in their tracks. The world will thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.