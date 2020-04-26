COVID-19 has caused many of us to get out of our comfort zones and do things we’ve never had to do. Interestingly, some of the hardest things for most of us have been staying home and teleworking. Zoom exhaustion is real, and have we ever prepared as many home-cooked meals?
But, as Morgan Freeman said, “Challenge yourself; it’s the only path which leads to growth.” He’s correct.
Let’s go back to our college days. I had a conversation with a student recently who shared that, among two professors who taught the same course, she took the one who was considered to be harder. She seemed proud of this, so I asked why she chose that professor.
“I knew that this professor would challenge me and help me grow more than the easier one,” she said. “I know this will be best for me in my career.”
I love the maturity this student showed in her thinking.
But how often in life, and especially work, do we take the easier path? Far too often.
When a process is not working well in your organization, but you know it will be tedious, time-consuming, and hard to change the process, how often do you just let it ride?
Say you have an employee who is just not meeting performance expectations. You have admonished, coached and encouraged this employee, but he’s not improving. Because you’ve never fired anyone, and the thought of doing so almost makes you break out in hives, you look the other way. Ignoring the situation, you’ve decided, is better than creating additional stress in your life by having to learn how to address the problem.
Or perhaps you’re bored with your job. You brag to people that you really don’t have to think much anymore doing your work because you’ve mastered it. That is not a healthy situation for either you or your employer.
Or perhaps you’re sitting at home during the pandemic and are getting a little bored. You’ve enjoyed too much Netflix, read several books, tried new recipes, worked in your yard and become addicted to puzzles. But your brain or body needs a new challenge.
Learning new ways of doing things, mastering new skills and/or getting some coaching on how to improve as a manager are all ways to grow in the workplace. And tackling activities to create new neural pathways in your brain while bored at home is healthy, too.
While you’re home, make a list of things in your office that need to be addressed. The list might include updating policies or writing manuals or revising workflows, given what we know after teleworking for months.
If you struggle with making tough personnel decisions, work with your supervisor and your Human Resources professional now on improving your skills.
Boredom in the workplace is never a good thing. What additional skills can you pick up, either while teleworking or after you return to the office, to both address being bored and find a way to become more valuable to your employer? Adding tools to your tool box is always a good thing.
Tired of the same old thing at home? Create a new routine. Start exercising, if you aren’t already, and if you are, mix it up with new ways of exercising. Learn a new language—computer or foreign. Take up painting or gardening or learn to play an instrument. Master crossword puzzles or SUDOKU.
I love this Michelangelo quote: “The greater danger for most of us lies not in setting our aim too high and falling short; but in setting our aim too low, and achieving our mark.” Set your aim high and come out of this pandemic having challenged yourself to grow. Both you and your employer will be glad you did.
