Say that a week ago you were sent a lot of information to digest in advance of a meeting you’re attending today.
You and your colleagues have been asked to choose between three different directions for your unit. You’ve spent the past week reading the materials and have thought a lot about the ramifications for choosing each of the options. You think Option 1 is the best and look forward to sharing your reasoning with your colleagues.
You arrive at the meeting and, after greeting your coworkers, take your seat. There’s a buzz in the room as each person is excited about sharing his or her thoughts about the unit’s future. Most of the people you chatted with mentioned that they like either Option 1 or 2 best.
Just before the meeting begins, your boss rushes in and takes his seat. After thanking each person for attending the meeting and for doing their homework in reviewing the materials, he says, “So let’s get started. I want to hear from each of you. Every person’s perspective is important.”
Then there’s a pause.
“But first,” he says, “let me tell you that I think Option 3 is the way to go. Here’s why.” And for the next 30 minutes, he drones on about why 3 is the best choice. He dismisses Options 1 and 2.
After he completes his comments, he then asks the group to share what they think. How many are going to disagree with the boss?
It depends. If there is a true egalitarian culture and all voices are equal, perhaps most of the folks in the room will speak up, even if they disagree with the boss.
But in most office cultures, there’s probably going to be silence. One or two people may express their feelings, but it is likely those folks will agree with the boss. Regardless of the culture, who wants to share that they think the boss has lost his marbles if he likes Option 3?
So here’s a strategy if you’re the boss and you’re in a situation like this.
Let’s go back to the beginning. Once you sit down and have welcomed and thanked each person for the work they’ve done, ask for their input. And keep your mouth closed until every person has had the opportunity to speak. If I were the boss, I would require each person to voice their thoughts, given the magnitude of the decision to be made. Only then will you have a chance to get the true feelings of each staff member. Gary may be swayed by what Jed said, but Jed’s not the boss.
Once every person has spoken, you’ll have heard the positives and negatives, based on experiences and gut feelings, for each of the options. Perhaps you walked into the meeting sold on Option 3, but have been persuaded to change your mind because of what you’ve heard. And even if still believe Option 3 is the best, and share that with the group, your comments will not shut down the conversation before it gets started.
I have seen this happen more times than I care to remember. And each time it does, I cringe.
If you resemble this boss, I urge you to hold back your need to share your opinion before you hear from your colleagues. Perhaps you normally would say: “Here’s what I think. What do you think?” Instead, try and say: “What do you think? After you share your thoughts, I’ll give you mine.”
If we really want advice and input from others, we must create a climate that’s comfortable for all to share.
