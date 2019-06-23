I’ve been thinking a lot about customer service, or perhaps a lack of customer service. I’ve determined there are several ways to ensure your organization will not have any customers.
Step 1: Don’t put your employees first. If you hire employees who have a positive attitude and train them as to how you’d like them to treat your customers, and then treat those employees as you’d like them to treat your customers, they will meet or exceed your customer service expectations. Exhibit A is Chick-fil-A. If you’ve never been to a Chick-fil-A, you should visit, if for no other reason than to see happy and engaged employees. You can feel the positive attitudes, even if you only use the drive-thru. And you can guarantee that your experience will end with the employee saying “my pleasure,” after you say “thank you.” They are trained to do it.
Conversely, if you hire just to fill an opening and have no training, you will get what you get. And that’s the “I hate my job” attitude that you find at some organizations. I sometimes want to ask the employee why they are there, if they dislike what they are doing so much. Instead, I just choose not to frequent that establishment. They lost a customer because they didn’t put their employee first.
Step 2: Tell your employees not to smile. Nope, we don’t want to see even a fake smile from your employees. I know some of your employees are introverts and perhaps smiling is not a natural thing, but if you encourage smiles, most of the time you’ll get them. You may have to do more training with some folks than others to make this more of a natural occurrence, but it’s worth it. Because if your employees don’t smile, they will once again be sending a message that they really don’t want to be doing what they’ve been hired to do. And why should I, as a customer, want to deal with that? I don’t, and will I leave, with no plans to return.
A corollary to teaching them not to smile is to encourage them not to make eye contact. What does it say when an employee won’t make eye contact? For most, it sends a message that the employee might have something to hide. Are they embarrassed by the product they are selling? Is the organization one that shouldn’t be trusted to do the right thing for its customers? What’s the deal? Not making eye contact is yet another signal to a customer that something is not quite right.
Is this a generational issue? Young people spend so much time on digital devices that they cannot make eye contact easily. Keep believing this excuse if you wish, but good hiring practices and training can address it.
Last, but not least, is to teach them the customer is always right. I know you’ve probably always heard this is true, but it’s really not true. In every organization, there are numerous examples of when customers have misled or even lied about a situation in order to stick it to the organization. Again, appropriate training prepares an employee for what to consider when customers play the ‘I want something and I’m always right’ card. You might be wondering how teaching your employees that the customer is always right could lose customers.
They obviously won’t lose the customers taking advantage of the organization. But other customers will learn about how the organization is being taking advantage of and will lose respect for the organization. And ultimately, they will look elsewhere for their needs, as most customers want to respect the company to which they are giving their hard earned money. When that happens, the organization is left with the customers they don’t want. Those customers are actually the ones that will put them out of business.
So it’s up to you as to whether you’ll have excellent customer service. It goes back to hiring and training and creating the right expectations for your organization.