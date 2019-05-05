Much is being written about diversity and inclusion these days. While the term “diversity” is probably not new in your vernacular, perhaps the word “inclusion” is.
We’ve been talking about diversity for decades. Originally, creating a diverse workplace meant ensuring that we had people with different ethnicities and genders represented. While for some people this may still be what they understand diversity to mean, most people have moved beyond that. It now means including people who might represent different religions, sexual orientations, physical or emotional disabilities and the like. The definition has broadened.
About 15 years ago, I was teaching an introduction to business class full of freshmen. I was trying to get them to understand that diversity included more than gender and racial differences. So here’s what I did. I invited five men to come to the front of the room. All were 18 years old and all were white.
I asked, “Does this group have any diversity?” Of course, the knee jerk response was no. But then we probed a bit.
It turned out—by chance, as I didn’t know these young men well enough to have picked them for their ‘unseen’ differences—there was a great deal of diversity. They had different socioeconomic backgrounds. Some had grown up in rural Indiana while one was from Chicago. Most had gone to public high schools while another attended a parochial school. And on and on.
We then talked about how, because of their life experiences, they brought diversity of thought to the classroom. Sometimes the things we cannot see are as impactful as those things we can identify.
But let’s talk about inclusion.
Say I have the potential to create as diverse workforce as possible, however we choose to identify the elements of diversity. So we’re sitting in the office bringing all those elements to the discussion.
But hold the phone! What if I haven’t created a culture where every voice is not just represented but heard?
I attended a conference recently where a large firm’s diversity and inclusion officer reminded the group that, unless people in the organization speak, we have not created an inclusive climate. While I knew that, it gobsmacked me anyway.
In a classroom, for example, I can look at a sea of diversity, but when only a handful of the students engage enough to speak, I don’t have inclusion. It becomes my role to get those students to speak. How can I do that?
Many times in both class and work environments, we have discussions. Maybe you’re in a work meeting. Only a few people tend to speak up, for whatever reason. Maybe they don’t think they have anything to contribute or maybe they’re just introverts. What if you, the person in charge of the meeting, made it your responsibility to engage each person at the table?
If I’m in charge, I don’t ever want to embarrass anyone by asking them to look like an idiot, but I can always ask their opinion. What I’ve learned is that each person always has some sort of opinion, but many are unwilling to share. If I begin the meeting by saying we need to hear all voices, I’m creating an expectation so that no one feels attacked when I say, “Steve, we haven’t heard from you yet. What you are thinking?”
Diversity without inclusion is only half of the equation. What are you doing to ensure you have both?