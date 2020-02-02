RICHARDSON: Equal pay for equal work

I had a conversation with a young person who began her first job less than a year ago. The topic was pay in the workplace.
There are four young women at her workplace. One makes a salary about 60 percent more than the others and is, according to the person I spoke to, doing essentially the same job. How does my young friend know this? Because of the structure and work done in the organization, they can know the salaries. So while the salaries are not public, they are internally known. These female employees are all white and under 30.
So we know there is generally a pay differential between men and women. We also know there is a differential between ethnicities, even within genders. While we would probably agree that is unacceptable, the facts are well documented. But why would an organization pay people such dramatically different salaries to do the same work?
There are reasons to pay people who essentially do the same work differently. I work in an industry that does it with faculty salaries. How much a faculty member makes is mostly dependent, within the academy, on two things. The first is the discipline in which the faculty member earned his terminal degree, usually a Ph.D. For example, a person with his terminal degree in engineering would be paid a much higher salary than a person with a degree in history or psychology or communication.
But that’s not fair, you say! They do the same job! To a large degree that is true, but the difference is due, in part, to something called supply and demand. Fewer people return to graduate school to earn Ph.D.s in engineering than the other field, so there is a lower supply of engineers than, say, history professors. When there is a shortage, because there is high demand for engineers, then salaries increase. There’s also a differential, for the same reason, between different types of engineers. So a petroleum engineer will earn more than a mechanical engineer. Why? Supply and demand.
The second reason that university professors’ salaries can be dramatically different is based on the type of school a faculty member chooses to work in.
If a professor is hired at a research-oriented school, she will command a much higher salary than she would had she taken a position at a teaching-focused school. The faculty member is being paid to do research more than teach, and her salary reflects that. This is consistent among all disciplines, too. What that means is someone with a nursing Ph.D. would make a considerably higher salary working at the research school than at the teaching school, and would still be proportionately much higher than the history professor.
In my young friend’s situation, I asked her whether the person being paid so much more brought different experiences or skills to the position than the other women did. Could she do something that allowed her to command a higher salary? Had she had more years in the workplace than the other women? Perhaps there was something that caused management to need to pay her more.
But unless a manager explains why salaries are different, it can cause a morale problem for those at the lower end of the pay scale. While it may not seem fair to have such salary differences, it can be, depending on the reasoning. A young person who is making less than another doing the same job should be helped to understand why she is paid less, and what she could do to improve her pay. Lifelong learning is a real thing, you know.
