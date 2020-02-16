I recently had one of the most energizing and challenging experiences I have had in my 30-plus years in higher education. Two of my colleagues and I taught—or perhaps the more appropriate word is facilitated—a business ethics course.
Our backgrounds were similar, yet very different. One of my colleagues is a philosophy professor and the other is an accountant. My expertise is marketing. So we brought quite a variety of experiences and perspectives to the classroom.
The philosophy professor shared the ethical theories of utilitarianism, deontology, and virtue ethics with us, giving us an excellent foundation from which to talk about business ethics. Her challenge to the students was to figure out for themselves what they valued by the end of the class. I’m not sure most of them understand what she meant by that at first, but they figured it out as the course unfolded.
Early in the term, students presented ethical dilemmas based on current events. Most of the presentations were fairly simplistic, as the students weren’t yet knowledgeable and experienced enough to see and discuss the complexity of the situations.
After those presentations, my accounting colleague and I selected short, published cases to discuss. Given that he and I were generally in the classroom every day, we were able to probe those cases in depth with the students. They began to realize that a seemingly simple decision can be much more difficult when you consider more than the surface information.
The favorite and most impactful moments of the course came when guest lecturers visited class. We had 11 speakers from 10 different industries address a bit about their businesses before talking about real ethical dilemmas they had faced. They were unanimous in their messaging that the students could expect to be faced with tough situations.
Several of our speakers had lost their jobs because they chose to be ethical. All who had been fired said they would make the same decision again, despite being fired. Not surprisingly, each speaker talked about the importance of doing the right thing, always. And we all learned that figuring out what the right thing is can the biggest challenge.
There were days in class when you could almost feel thinking happening. We talk a lot in higher education—and especially in liberal arts and sciences universities—about critical thinking. The students were definitely learning to think critically.
My hope is that the students will wrestle with how to respond to the ethical dilemmas they are sure to face in their careers. Instead of making a knee-jerk response, I want them to think critically about the consequences of different actions. Some of the consequences could affect them personally, but there are also ramifications that could affect the organization or other stakeholders.
Ethical challenges in the workplace are inevitable. It’s what we do when those dilemmas land at our door that matters. We need to learn to think beyond the obvious and figure out what we stand for. And if we are fired for being ethical, so be it. I, for one, wouldn’t want to work for an organization that expected me to be unethical.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.