As I touch base with faculty weekly during this teleworking adventure we call COVID-19, one thing has become apparent relative to our students. The habits exhibited by students while in a face-to-face setting are the same habits they exhibit during online learning. And those habits were formed before this semester began.
Students who were late completing assignments in February still turn them in late in April. Students who were engaged and on top of their work in February are still engaged and responsive today. There are a few students, per my colleagues, who have extenuating circumstances, but the patterns of behavior are holding true.
So that got me to thinking. For most students, the habits formed as young students in elementary, middle and high school carry forward into college. And then they enter the workforce and come to you.
About 10 years ago, I had a speaker visit a class I was teaching. The gentleman, we’ll call him Joe, was the owner of a small business with about 30 employees. He shared the following conversation he had with a college summer intern named Debbie who had been late to work the first two days of her internship.
“Debbie, we did share with you during your interview that you’re expected to be at work at 8 a.m., right?” Joe asked.
“Yes, you told me that,” Debbie said.
“You’ve been late your first two days,” said Joe.
“Well, it’s hard for me to figure out how long it’s going to take me to drive here, with traffic and all,” Debbie said.
“We expect you here before 8 a.m. so that you’ll be ready to begin work at 8 a.m.,” Joe said. “That probably means that you’re going to have to get up earlier so that you can leave sooner than you’ve been leaving.”
“I guess, but it’s so hard for me,” Debbie said. “I never take early morning classes because I just don’t do mornings.”
“Debbie, our work begins at 8 a.m.,” Joe said. “If you don’t do mornings, why did you accept this opportunity? And have you thought about what ‘not doing mornings’ will mean as you enter the workplace in a year or two? This is your only warning. If you are not here by 8 a.m. tomorrow, we will end your internship.”
There are many people like Debbie in the world. They want things their way, regardless of the expectations of the workplace.
When I talk with students who have similar attitudes, I ask them how they think their bad habits are going to transfer positively into the workplace. And I usually get a perplexed look.
Perhaps a student thinks writing a paper at the 11th hour and turning it in full of typos and poor content is OK while in school. After all, it’s just a grade. But how many employers are going to put up with that kind of behavior? Or what about the student who is five minutes late to class every day? How will that play after he gets a professional job? Others are poor teammates as they work on group projects. Would that be OK in an organization paying them to be a good teammate?
When I have these conversations, what I’ve come to realize is that students haven’t connected the dots. They assume, wrongly, that they will be able to flip a switch after college and change their behaviors to those acceptable in the workplace. But it generally doesn’t work that way.
If you have young people at home, have a conversation about these behaviors. More importantly, expect them to develop good habits now. Once they are out of college and in their first job, it may be a rude awakening when they lose that job because of the habits formed years before.
As for Debbie, well, she came in late on her third day. She decided she didn’t do mornings and she was congruent with her beliefs. That was the end of her internship.
