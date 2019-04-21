I LOVE QUOTES. And one of my favorite quotes of all time is from Charles Swindoll. He says, “We have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for the day ... life is 10 percent what happens to me and 90 percent how I react to it. And so it is with you ... we are in charge of our attitudes.”
I know you’re thinking that I don’t know about your life and all its storm clouds. I don’t understand the daily challenges you face with your spouse or children or in-laws or neighbors. I certainly cannot relate to the craziness that you see at work with co-workers, customers, suppliers or business partners. I know. Believe me, I do know.
I’ve never known anyone who had a perfect life. So, you and I? We’re not that special. Everyone has issues to confront and deal with.
I’ll grant that some of us occasionally have tougher lives than others. When illness hits you or a loved one, life becomes totally focused on getting well. When a loved one dies, grief overcomes us. Sometimes we face financial difficulties. Perhaps your spouse is deployed, leaving you behind with children who expect you to be both Mom and Dad. I could go on.
What I do know, however, is that deciding that life is still pretty darn good is a choice I can make every day. And I choose to make that choice, no matter what tempests come my way.
To that end, about a year or so ago, I decided to change my language about one specific thing. Most of us have frequent meetings to attend. For some of us, it seems perhaps that all we do is go to meetings—what I call “Meetings ‘R Us” days. While many meetings are productive, many could be canceled and the information disseminated during the meeting could be shared via email.
I realized somewhere along the way that I was prone to say “I have to go” to the meeting. This made it sound like I dreaded it, and many times I did. So I changed my language to “I get to go” to the meeting.
It’s been amazing how switching from “have” to “get” has changed my attitude about attending meetings or, candidly, anything else I dreaded doing. It’s not only meetings that we don’t look forward to, right?
Sometimes you are faced with a tough conversation with a colleague. So now instead of “having” to have a conversation, you “get” to!
And instead of “having” to work on the financials, I “get” to work on them.
You may be rolling your eyes by this time, and I’m OK with that. But it works. It really does.
Sometimes, when I say “get,” I’m really just faking it. I know I still dread the thing I’m speaking of, but saying “get” fools me a bit and changes my attitude, even if it makes me laugh.
Others have picked up on this and have begun using my language. Maybe it won’t work for you, but why not try? You only have a more positive attitude to gain. And who doesn’t love being around people who speak positively?