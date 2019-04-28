I seem to hear more and more stories about people expressing an “expert” opinion when they’ve not had personal experience with the subject for which they have an opinion.
It reminds me a bit of when people who don’t have children have all of the answers about raising children.
The workplace is complicated, comprising many individuals, each with their own issues. Sometimes I wonder how we get anything done. Businesses are made up of people who generally work together to achieve a common goal. Considering the problems that could arise, it’s amazing the goal is ever reached.
So what I love most is when there’s a situation at work that impacts one of the staff. The supervisor is aware and doing what he can to address the situation. But that’s not good enough for the rest of the staff. They know exactly how to handle the staff member and his situation. Yet they’ve never been a supervisor and may not have all the facts.
Many nonprofits have boards of directors. Board members are ostensibly selected and appointed for some specific experience or knowledge they bring to the organization. For example, a CPA might be invited to join in order for the board and organization to know they had a professional reviewing the financial statements. That makes sense. But sometimes one might wonder what experience the person brings.
If the person has never managed people and doesn’t bring any professional credentials, I wonder how much value they add to the board. This seems to rear its head when the issue of governance vs. management arises. Those who have never been on the management or staff side tend to get lost in the weeds more often than they should. I’ve been on boards when those problems occur. It’s interesting to watch the dynamics when it happens.
One of my favorite examples has impacted me and every administrator I know in higher education.
Search committees in higher education are typically laden with faculty. Faculty members, most of whom have never held an administrative role and have no desire to do so, form the bulk of the committee that evaluates applications, interviews candidates, and makes recommendations as to who should be hired. But this group doesn’t really know what the role is. They only know what they see, which, in many respects, is like seeing only the part of the iceberg that is visible above water.
Because they have little ability to discern a person’s management or leadership capabilities based on reading their applications, they default to things they understand. They might focus on where the candidates earned their degrees, where they published their research, whether they applied for and received grants. None of those things have anything to do with whether a candidate will be a successful administrator. So we’re asking people to offer an opinion in an area they aren’t totally prepared to understand. And we do it over and over, every year, in every institution.
Does anyone see a problem with any of my examples? Or is it just me? And if it’s just me, then maybe I’m the problem, which very well could be!