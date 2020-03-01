W E ALL have gut feelings. But how often do we follow them?
I’m amazed at how people do something that will probably not be in their best interest and later say they knew it was a mistake. It’s an epidemic of not listening to our instincts.
It could be a high-profile decision that will probably not play well in the court of public opinion. I’m thinking specifically of the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scheme. Stealing signs in baseball is nothing new, but using technology is totally out of bounds. So the owner of the team fired both the coach and the general manager immediately, and two other Major League managers, both previously affiliated with the Astros, lost their jobs as well.
But there were a lot of players on the Astros who listened for the signal and benefited from the knowledge of what pitch was coming their way. Do you think their guts knew that doing it was wrong? So why didn’t they speak up?
Sometimes your gut speaks to you when hiring for positions in your organization. On paper, everything about Candidate A looks fabulous, but something just feels a bit off. Candidate B looks good on paper, but clicks with you and others involved in hiring.
But because A was fabulous while B was good on paper, you hire A. Later, something about A rears its head and you realize what your gut was trying to tell you. But you didn’t listen. Had you hired B, who would have been a much better fit with your team, you would probably have found a terrific employee.
I had a similar situation while hiring an administrator. It was an internal hire and I had a couple of candidates. One had served in the position before, but had to step down due to some health concerns. It had been several years, and he wanted the position back. While the health concerns were not as pressing as they had been, they were still a concern. He kept reassuring me that his health would not impede his ability to serve in the role. In spite of what my gut was telling me, I reappointed him, but with the caveat that we would both agree to reevaluate the decision in six months. If either of us wasn’t happy, he would return to his former position at the end of the academic year.
Within weeks, he was struggling with staying at the office full days. He just didn’t have the stamina for the job. While we had several preliminary conversations about my concerns before the six-month mark, he kept reassuring me that he was fine and could do the work. Not wanting to cause him further health problems, I cut back on his tasks and responsibilities. At the six-month mark, he was frustrated that I had pulled back and blamed me for not being effective.
I saw it differently. He had to leave around 2 p.m. most days because he was worn out.
I asked him to return to the faculty, which did not endear me to him. And I kept thinking that, if I had only listened to my gut months before, I would not have appointed him and then been in this situation.
There are countless other examples each of us has when our gut is trying to get our attention and we don’t listen. If you choose to ignore those feelings, you will regret it. Some decisions are more damaging than others, but they can all make you second-guess your decision-making ability. Just listen to your gut and you’ll probably be OK.
I’m guessing many Astros players and front office folks are wishing they had listened to theirs.
