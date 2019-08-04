I RECEIVED an email recently from a government agency. I didn’t think the email was mine, as this office doesn’t normally send me emails, but I began reading it to make sure.
The first paragraph was written in such bureaucratic jargon that I could not figure out what it meant. After re-reading it a second time, I still didn’t really understand what it was saying, but figured out to whom it should have been sent, and promptly forwarded it to the correct person.
This experience got me thinking about how many times we create documents that are difficult for the average person to read. Whether the document is an instruction manual or legal purchase agreement, writing so an eighth grader can understand the message is important.
Say you’re a leasing company and rent apartments. Most of the documents your renters sign are unintelligible to them. And don’t get me started on all the paperwork required to purchase a house. Yet we tell people to read documents before they sign. That makes sense, until you realize they cannot understand what they are reading.
I teach professional selling, and have for over 30 years. One of the things I emphasize is to communicate in language your prospective customer can understand. If the person’s first language is not English, for example, perhaps having an interpreter available would be helpful to both you and your prospect.
But let’s make the assumption that most of your interactions are with people who are fluent in English. There’s English, and then there’s bureaucratese. You know what I’m talking about.
When a $5 word will say exactly what you want it to say, why use a $50 word? When I have to use a dictionary to read something supposedly written for an average reader, something’s quite wrong.
Some of you may agree, but others are probably thinking, “But these are legal documents. The language must conform to expectations.” Why? It seems there might be simpler ways to say most things.
Years ago, my son taught me to read anything I had written out loud to myself before sending it to anyone. For example, let’s say I was writing a letter as part of an application for a job. If I read it aloud, I would note tendencies. What if I overused the word “I”? It would be apparent if I spoke the words. Silently reading to oneself is less impactful, and you might not notice the run-on sentence or choppy wording.
The same thing goes with our documents. If you’re writing a sales proposal, for example, wouldn’t it be better if the person could actually understand it versus it being, perhaps, too technical?
That’s another thing we do in organizations. We have our own acronyms, jargon, and slang. In the world of higher education, we say things like FERPA, course management systems, office hours, and the like. It turns out these are not intuitive terms all students know. But we use them as if everyone knew.
I challenge you to take a look at the documents you share with customers and other stakeholders. Review your website, letters to customers, document templates, and any other communication with your folks to see how you’re doing on this topic. Read everything aloud. I hope you’ll consider one word as your mantra: simplify.