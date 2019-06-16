YOU ARE in a job that you like, but certainly don’t love. You’ve been a good employee for a couple of years. Your performance evaluations have been good.
Then you get a new boss. It seems like you can do nothing right for this guy. It’s almost like he wants you to be a mind reader. “Where’s the report I asked for?” He’s never asked you for the report.
“Why didn’t you tell me about X,” he asks. And you did, prior to him asking. It goes on and on.
One day you very unexpectedly learn, not because anyone told you, that you have a meeting with your new boss and Human Resources the next day. You learn about this meeting because it shows up on your electronic calendar.
You ask your Human Resources connection what it’s all about. He gives you the cryptic, “There have been some concerns expressed about your performance.” After several years on the job, you’ve never been told there were issues with your work.
You know where this is going.
At the meeting, your boss tells you he’s had some complaints about you. He’s going to do a 360-degree performance review immediately to see whether he should retain your services. You feel like you’ve been hit by a Mack truck.
What in the world is going on here?
Perhaps there were some concerns expressed and your previous boss defended you to those who complained. It’s more likely, however, that your new boss has visions of someone working with him who is not you. So he’s got to find a way to legitimately get you out of your role.
You feel set up and, in reading the tea leaves, know what the review will reveal. You will be looking for another job soon.
OK, so take a big step back. This is probably not about you. It’s about your boss. Either he’s got someone in mind to replace you, or just doesn’t want you there. Maybe he doesn’t think you’re very competent, doesn’t like your work ethic, or just plain got off on the wrong foot with you. I’m guessing, if you did some research, that this is not the first time he’s pulled something like this. I would expect a pattern of this behavior, especially if he’s been a supervisor for many years.
So what should you do? You have a couple of options. You can certainly participate in the review and see what happens. You could walk out of the meeting and bad mouth your boss. Or you could push back and ask for a way to separate so that you can both save face and do OK financially.
I choose Door No. 3. First, you are fairly well assured the review will not be positive. Even if your colleagues say nice things, you would probably not see any positive comments, if he really wants you out of there. But even if the review was glowing and Human Resources “forced” him to keep you, do you want to work for this guy? Nope.
Door No. 2 was to bad mouth your boss, which is something you should never, ever do. Doing that would show you have no class at all.
Keep your head high and ask for consideration of a financial settlement if you will resign. If they agree, suggest that you get to make the announcement.
Situations like this are tough but, ultimately, years of experience with similar situations result in the employee landing on his feet, generally in a better environment. You probably didn’t love the job anyway—especially with the new boss—so now you have the opportunity to find something you’re passionate about, and where the boss really wants you to work for him.