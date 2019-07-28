I’VE had several conversations recently about people not coming to work.
In one situation, the manager doesn’t arrive at work until much later in the day than his employees. The employees—and everyone else—notice. Except maybe the manager’s supervisor. Is he unaware?
In another situation, a new employee was hired into a smaller organization. Most of the people she works with, including managers and peers, ‘work from home’ most days. So she’s sitting in essentially an empty office a lot of the time.
Then there’s the teleworkers. I understand why teleworking can be a benefit to many employees, given family situations and commutes. And some jobs can be performed well working from home multiple days a week. But as I recently read, studies show that teams (and isn’t that what a workplace is?) perform more effectively face to face than virtually.
Let’s think about each of these situations. It’s really about the optics and expectations.
In the first situation, when Manager A blows in two hours later than everyone else, folks question commitment. That will lead to questioning his performance, especially if things are not perfect. After all, how can this person do the job effectively when not working the full day? The manager might argue that work is being done even while he’s not in the office, but the culture of the organization is that others at this manager’s level arrive on time, even when they know they must stay late. I’d argue this person is flippant about his or her commitment to the organization.
What message is being sent to a new employee when she is sitting in an office most days by herself? It might be her first job out of college. She’s smart and eager to learn, but who can she learn from if her colleagues are rarely around? Maybe the goal at is to stick around long enough to be permitted to come and go during the day? Or to work from home most days? I predict there will be a job search in her future, sooner rather than later.
We live in an area where traffic is horrendous. So many in this region argue that teleworking is a huge benefit to them, and I’m sure it is. Arguments are made about productivity increasing because people telework. Many employees have an incredible work ethic and initiative. Their conscience will bother them if they don’t roll out of bed and get to work even if they don’t leave their home.
But that’s not everyone. Some employees don’t deliver stellar or even average results in the office, so it’s hard to envision their productivity increasing with no one monitoring them. So when two employees both want to telework and one is a self-starter and one is not, how can you say yes to one and no to the other? I’m in the camp of saying no to all telework agreements, unless the person truly never needs to be in the office, and there are few jobs for which this is true.
Have you seen any of these situations in your workplace? I hope if you’re squirming because you model less-than-ideal behavior like our first manager, you’ll rethink your arrival times. And if the second situation resonates with you, think about the message you’re sending to others, especially the newer staff who are just learning how to be employees. What is their takeaway? And on the telework thing, you’re going to probably approve teleworking, if for no other reason than you don’t want your staff to not like you. But consider the optics, as well as productivity. There’s a reason people need to come to the office. There really is!