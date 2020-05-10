Shaquille O’Neal blew through $1 million in 60 minutes after signing his first NBA contract as a 20-year old. He bought three Mercedes-Benz cars and lots of jewelry, plus paid off his mom’s house.
Contrast that with Venus Williams. She won her first big tennis tournament at age 20 in Great Britain and took her 430,000 pounds straight to the bank. She said she didn’t want to become a statistic—one of those athletes that had it all and ended up with nothing.
While Shaq says his first-hour spending spree was worth it, he later learned how to manage his money and now uses the following analogy when talking with young people about managing their own funds.
He takes a piece of paper and says this is a $100 bill. He rips it in half and says to save 50 percent of it, setting one half of the piece of paper aside into the “save” pile. Essentially you should forget you have it and never touch it. So you have $50 left. He rips the remaining half sheet in half again. He reminds us that smart people will add that $25 to the save pile, so now you are saving 75 percent of your income for retirement and other long-term goals. This leaves 25 percent to live on.
Most of us don’t make the kind of money Shaq, Venus and other professional sports stars do, but Shaq’s advice is sound.
Whether you’re still working or have been furloughed during COVID-19, now’s a good time to rethink your spending and saving. This pandemic has highlighted for many of us how our lifestyles may be outpacing our incomes.
Did you know that Warren Buffett, one of the richest people in the world, still lives in the same house he bought in 1958? Purchased for $31,500 (which is equivalent to a price of at least $250,000 in today’s dollars.) It’s now worth at least $650,000. Buffett calls it the “third best investment I ever made.” Certainly Warren Buffett could afford a newer house. When asked why he doesn’t move? He says he’s happy there, and would move if he thought he could be happier somewhere else.
You hear often about a person who dies and leaves millions to a nonprofit or an educational institution. And people are surprised, as no one had a clue that this person had that kind of money. Why are they surprised? Because the person lived below their means.
Instead of upsizing their home, like Warren Buffett, they stayed put. They were proud to drive an older car when they could have easily afforded to get one with fewer dings and more bells and whistles. They could, but didn’t.
What about eating out? During the pandemic, most of us have probably realized just how reliant we are on restaurants to provide our meals. I’m a huge fan of eating out, but only when I can afford it. Perhaps once we’re able to eat in restaurants again we should put ourselves on a budget as to how much we spend.
Budgets are good things. They require us to think about the money coming in and the money going out. They force us to rethink our choices, especially when the outflow is greater than the inflow.
What’s most important? We have things we have to pay for, such as housing, utilities and food. And there are things we want, such as restaurant meals, vacations and clothing. When was the last time you thought about your budget? There’s no time like the present, Remember Shaq’s advice about saving and spending. It’s sound.
