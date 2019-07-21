It’s time to have a refresher on what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate in the workplace. And sexual harassment is never appropriate in the workplace, or anywhere else.
I can remember, as a young faculty member in the 1990s, when Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court nomination was front and center in the news. Once the controversy involving Anita Hill’s sexual harassment claims had faded, my university, like many workplaces, did some sexual harassment training. In business schools, we began talking about what sexual harassment actually was.
It’s been almost 30 years and, while we’ve made great progress in most organizations, there are still problems, and individuals who still don’t seem to understand or believe the rules apply to them.
For most of my time as a faculty member, I was the only woman in my department. One day, shortly after we were trained about what was inappropriate, one of my male colleagues began massaging my shoulders while we were standing in the hallway outside our offices. Touching without someone’s permission had been discussed as a “no-no” in the training.
“I don’t want you to stop massaging my shoulders [it felt good!],” I said, “but know that if this were probably any other woman in this college, she would be saying you were sexually harassing her, based on our training. I’m giving you permission, but most people wouldn’t, and you should never assume it’s OK. Ask first.”
He immediately removed his hands from my shoulders and backed away. He obviously wasn’t thinking or intending to sexually harass me, but many would assume otherwise.
When I hear today about inappropriate touching in the workplace or elsewhere, it’s usually men who are initiating the touches, and it’s generally women they are touching, although it can be other men. When someone tells me a story about being groped or having someone brush against “out of bounds” body parts, I first want to know if it could have been accidental. Of course, sometimes it could be, and the toucher’s response when it’s accidental usual is obvious. But when it’s not accidental, then I want to know if there is a pattern of this behavior from this person.
And then I want to know what the response of the person being touched was. We’ll assume in this case that it was a woman being touched without permission. Did she say anything or acknowledge it in any fashion?
Here’s what I would say if someone groped me:
“You just groped my butt! That’s totally inappropriate and you will not do this again. If you do, I’m going to report you to my supervisor.”
I don’t care if this is a private groping or a public one. In fact, I hope there are many people who have both witnessed the groping and my response. I’m definitely going to speak up.
And what if the woman who is being groped doesn’t say anything, but you saw the inappropriate action? You should say something. Don’t assume the person who was groped was OK with it—speak up on her behalf. Call this creep out, and you should then probably say something to the guy’s supervisor.
Why do we allow this behavior to continue? Let’s decide to address any problems now. And ladies, if you want to contact me if this is happening to you, I’m happy to help you figure out the next steps to nail the creeps in your workplaces.