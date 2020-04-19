I love this story.
Walt Bettinger, CEO of San Francisco-based Charles Schwab, occasionally takes job candidates out for breakfast as part of the interview process. He arrives early and takes the manager aside, asking him to have the waiter mess up the candidate’s order. He assures the manager that he will leave the waiter a good tip, but he definitely wants the restaurant to get the order wrong!
Why, you might ask, does Mr. Bettinger do this? He wants to see how the candidate reacts to the situation. Is the candidate understanding or does he get angry or frustrated? The CEO believes it helps him determine how the candidate will deal with adversity if hired by Schwab—and we know there will be situations that don’t go the way we want in business.
This reminded me of other stories I’ve heard from people I know. We all know gatekeepers. These are the people, with various titles in an organization, who determine the flow of information among employees. Many times these are front line people with titles like receptionist or administrative assistant.
Let’s say I’m in sales and approach the receptionist at the front desk. I have an appointment with the purchasing agent and am here to check in. But I choose to be rude to the staff member, treating her with disdain and acting as if she’s not important. How long do you think I will have to wait before she lets the purchasing agent know I am waiting? Probably longer than I want. She’s got the power!
Conversely, if I’m respectful to the receptionist and engage her briefly in conversation (as appropriate), I will probably be connected to the purchasing agent quickly.
Once a retiree, Jim, in his late 60s told me a story related to this. In his early years, he was on a United Way-type committee in his organization. An administrative assistant, Marsha, was representing her unit. It was a relatively small group (and it was a very large organization), so everyone got to know each other. Jim talked in particular about how he and Marsha worked well together. They had a mutually respectful relationship.
Fast forward 30 years. Jim had become a vice president of this massive global firm by now. And the administrative assistant? She had risen through the ranks as well and was the CEO’s executive assistant. They laughed about how far they had both come and maintained their excellent working relationship. When Jim needed to talk with the CEO, he called in and was connected immediately (assuming the CEO was available). But Marsha also shared with Jim that other VPs were not as fortunate—because of the way they treated her. Marsha would never not get the message to the CEO, but it might be delayed. All because of the way they treated her.
Someone once told me that you should be kind to everyone because you never know when that kindness will help you. The converse is certainly true. If you’re rude, you should not expect to be helped. But I would argue that you should always be kind just because it’s the right thing to do. Regardless of the title you hold or the kind of car you drive or bank balance, no one is more important than any other. We may think we are, but gatekeepers have a way of reminding us that we’re not. We all put our pants on one leg at a time.
So please be kind to each person in the organization. You may not think it’s important, but you’ll have the rude wake-up call if you’re unkind and are put in your place. I’d love to hear how many candidates Schwab’s CEO has not hired because of how they reacted to a mistake in the breakfast order. If the candidate was rude to the waiter, then the candidate deserved what he didn’t get … a job offer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.